Your Clients Trust You With Their Passwords.

In an agency, it can be difficult and time consuming to keep all of your client’s login credentials organized and protected. It’s about time to trade the spreadsheets, sticky notes and other risky places you’ve been keeping your client credentials for an easy and secure client password management tool.

Start Your FREE 14-Day Trial

No obligations, no credit card required

Safety and Security

Avoid Workflow Delays

Simplify and organize how you manage credentials and passwords for multiple clients. Elepass makes logging into your client’s accounts efficient with browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. These extensions act as a shortcut when you’re logging in to a site. We keep you moving while also guarding your credentials.

 

Get

Keep Your Secrets… Secret

A spreadsheet of credentials could be a big liability in the wrong hands. With Elepass, all of your credentials are easy to access and edit. The clean interface is built with your client’s needs in mind, where every password is hidden from the eyes of the user.

How We Handle Security

Simplified Sharing

Each client has different permissions and can be given both at a team and user level. You can organize your users into teams, and we make sure that those users have the appropriate levels of access.

Ready to better secure your team?

Get started today and see how ElePass can help your team be more secure with your clients.

Get Started Today